Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.32. Sasol shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 256,143 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th.

Sasol Stock Up 5.2 %

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 255.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sasol by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

