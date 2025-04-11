Numbers Protocol (NUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 772,284,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 772,284,412 with 762,221,428 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.02057751 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,220,239.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

