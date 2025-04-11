CashBackPro 1-Day Volume Reaches $58.58 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $2.51 million and $58.58 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.02746313 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $58.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

