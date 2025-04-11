Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.7 billion-$166.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.6 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $728.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,766,491 shares in the company, valued at $348,852,396.42. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

