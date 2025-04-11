Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $282.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $306.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

