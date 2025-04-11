Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $14.72. Frontline shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 1,252,253 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 target price on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

Frontline Trading Up 7.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.16 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,447,000. Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in Frontline by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,061,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after buying an additional 878,885 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $9,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,090,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 630,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

