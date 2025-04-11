Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $20.49. Schrödinger shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 650,109 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 421.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 86,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

