Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.76 and last traded at $129.35, with a volume of 7693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.95.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

