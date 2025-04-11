Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.30 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 5599966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

