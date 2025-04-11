Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.30 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 5599966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares
About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.