Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Trading 4.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.96 and last traded at C$9.91. 237,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,704,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

LUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Canada raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.82.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Adam Ian Lundin purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,700,000.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

