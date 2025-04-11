Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Oracle stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

Oracle Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,448,328 shares of company stock valued at $453,791,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.65.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

