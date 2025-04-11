Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $19,188,000. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $18,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $4,340,000.

SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

