The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Cut by DRH Investments Inc.

DRH Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,965 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 10.5% of DRH Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $392,247.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,349.20. This trade represents a 61.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,872,355.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,599.82. This represents a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,785 shares of company stock worth $17,476,866. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $67.90 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Melius Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

