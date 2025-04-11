ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ZimVie stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 9,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.14. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZimVie will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ZimVie by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ZimVie by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ZimVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

