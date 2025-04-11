LegalZoom.com’s (LZ) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 169,761 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 71,291 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 545,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

