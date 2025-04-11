Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Downgraded by Macquarie to Hold

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WDS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 159,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,378. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.76. Woodside Energy Group has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,308,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 100.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

