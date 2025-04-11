Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $250.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RSG. CIBC raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.46. 144,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,573. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $180.92 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.