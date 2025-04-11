F M Investments LLC Acquires 1,480 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

F M Investments LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total value of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $488.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

