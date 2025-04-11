KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $621,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,817,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $133.45 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

