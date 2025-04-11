Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) is KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s Largest Position

KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,431 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises 34.1% of KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $131,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,141,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,408,117,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,240,000 after acquiring an additional 158,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hess by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,844,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,131 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,498,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,787,000 after purchasing an additional 927,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $127.15 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.57. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hess’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HES shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

