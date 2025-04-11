Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

