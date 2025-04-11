Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after buying an additional 2,548,622 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,637,205,000.

IEFA stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

