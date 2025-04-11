Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $3.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $343.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.63 and its 200-day moving average is $390.46. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

