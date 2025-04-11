DRW Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average of $266.13.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

