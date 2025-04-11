21,532 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,326,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,675,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,392,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,491,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,071,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,291,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $226.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.75 and its 200 day moving average is $259.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.09.
Insider Activity
In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
