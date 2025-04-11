Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Down 1.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) fell 1.9% on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$2.04. 1,644,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,549,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

