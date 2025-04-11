Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at CLSA

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by CLSA to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.62.

GRAB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 2,253,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,947,041. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -199.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Grab will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grab by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 48,596 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 87.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,570,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after purchasing an additional 967,233 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 112,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 583,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

