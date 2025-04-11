Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $31,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $99.66 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

