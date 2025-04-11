Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion and approximately $948.97 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,562.21 or 0.01888882 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00023033 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00006285 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00006018 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00005160 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000532 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,917,898 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,021,302 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.