Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $200.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

