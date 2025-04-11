Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. AstraZeneca makes up about 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,234,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,656 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.