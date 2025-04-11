QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

QC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QCCO opened at $0.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. QC has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Get QC alerts:

About QC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.