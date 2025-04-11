Casper Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.50 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Casper has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $129.98 million and $5.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,444,371,587 coins and its circulating supply is 12,985,629,845 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

