Argent Trust Co Purchases 375 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Stock Down 5.1 %
Cummins stock opened at $281.35 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cummins
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cummins
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Reddit Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside on Analyst Targets
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.