Argent Trust Co Purchases 375 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 5.1 %

Cummins stock opened at $281.35 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

