AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in AAON by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 355,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AAON by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,184,000 after purchasing an additional 274,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AAON by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AAON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.96.

AAON announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

AAON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

