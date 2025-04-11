Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Acquires 366 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 6.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $274.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

