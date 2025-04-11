Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 7,370 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 609,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

