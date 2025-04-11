Inlight Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $159.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

