iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Holdings Raised by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after acquiring an additional 49,237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,834,000. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 181,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,633,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 162,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

