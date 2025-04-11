Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Entergy were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.4 %

ETR stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.