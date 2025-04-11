Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,918 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 649.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

GWRE opened at $187.90 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 521.95, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,593 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,077.26. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,153.92. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,280 shares of company stock worth $8,085,170 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

