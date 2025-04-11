Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Newmont by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after buying an additional 865,213 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Newmont by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. The trade was a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,408.36. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

