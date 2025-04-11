Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,496,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,472,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,756,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in KLA by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,455,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,926,000 after acquiring an additional 292,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,937,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $656.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $748.00 to $870.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $832.17.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

