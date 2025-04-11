Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,386 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,852,731,000 after purchasing an additional 779,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,097,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,857,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,873,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,930,833,000 after buying an additional 385,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,562,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,529,000 after buying an additional 135,665 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,205,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,358,000 after acquiring an additional 90,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $116.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

