Eley Financial Management Inc Buys 4,708 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,676,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 44,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.52 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.75.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.