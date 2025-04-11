14,932 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Coign Capital Advisors LLC

Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.9% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Comcast by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.
Comcast Stock Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.68 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Stories
