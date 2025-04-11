Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $446.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

