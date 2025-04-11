Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

In other Citigroup news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

