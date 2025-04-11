Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 639 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $56,590.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,817.60. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $218.87 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $258.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.79.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

