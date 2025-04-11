Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 282,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,478,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.3% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,946,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

SPLG opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

